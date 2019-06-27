Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm fire in Freret area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled an abandoned house fire in the Freret neighborhood late Wednesday night.
First responders were called to the 2600 block of Gen. Taylor St. around 11:33 p.m.
Firefighters were confronted with an abandoned and heavily involved, single-family dwelling at with occupied residents to the right, left and rear.
After making sure that all of the residents of the neighboring properties had been evacuated, NOFD Fire operations personnel moved to protect the exposed homes, which were just a few feet away from this fire.
A second-alarm was requested at 11:47 p.m. as flames burned through the roof of the abandoned dwelling causing the roof to collapse.
The fire was under control by 12:05 a.m., the NOFD said.
There were no utilities servicing the property leaving NOFD personnel to believe the cause of this suspicious fire was likely vagrants.
Each of the homes were just a few feet away from the fire and received very little, if any, damage from this incident.
There were no civilian or firefighter injuries reported during the fire.
