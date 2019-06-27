Hot & Hazy

Hot and hazy conditions continue today with highs reaching the mid 90s. Rain chances will remain low today, only around 20%. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 70s.
Gulf moisture will return by the weekend, and afternoon pop-up storms will become more likely. The hazy skies from African dust will dissipate and move off to the west. Highs will be slightly lower, near 90, thanks to the extra rain.
We could ramp up the heat again around the 4th of July.
There are no tropical developments in the Atlantic at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.