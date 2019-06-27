Invasive Asian swamp eels found in Bayou St. John, state says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The state department of wildlife and fisheries is warning the public about invasive Asian swamp eels slithering in Bayou St. John in New Orleans.
The eels have been found in several locations over the past few days, according to state officials.
The impact of the Asian swamp eel on native species is unknown. Its diet consists of fish, shrimp, crawfish, frogs and other aquatic invertebrates, such as worms and insects.
In its native habitat, the Asian swamp eel is routinely found in shallow waterbodies and burrows into the shoreline for nesting areas and protection from predators. It primarily lives in freshwater; however, it can tolerate brackish water for short periods.
“If this species becomes established in Louisiana it could be the first population in the United States. Its impact to our native fish is unknown and something we will study. We are always concerned when we find potentially invasive, non-native species in the state,” said LDWF Aquatic Nuisance Species Coordinator Robert Bourgeois.
State officials are unclear how the eels got into St. John Bayou. They speculate the eels could have been released.
The LDWF asks if you find an eel, place it in a plastic bag and freeze it, then call the aquatic invasive species hotline at 225-765-3977.
