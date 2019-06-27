Jefferson Parish plans ‘Who Dat’ party for season kick off

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Saints fans in Jefferson Parish can look forward to a new festival to get them ready for the season opener.
The Who Dat Nation Rally and Music Festival at Lasalle Park in Metairie kicks off in September when the Saints play the Minnesota Vikings in the Superdome.
The people who have the rights to the term Who Dat and the song wrote it in Jefferson Parish and approached officials about putting on a music festival.
The parish will not pay to host the festival, instead they will assist with crowd control and traffic issues.
Fans can enjoy music from Blood, Sweat and Tears, the Guess Who, Atlanta Rhythm Section and The Family Stone and others across three stages.
The festival is Sept. 7 and 8.
Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni said the festival will draw thousands to the area.
“We think that’s important to making sure we draw people in. It’s a festival that will be happening in September right at the start of football season. So, it’ll get those fans that are already ready for this new season to be even more so engaged with the Saints,” Yenni said.
Tickets for adults include a $30 day pass or $45 dollars for a two day pass.
For teenagers, prices are $10 for a day or $15 for both days.
Those tickets go on sale July 8th.
