Man indicted on 3rd rape charge as 4th woman alleges assault

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Mississippi man already being held without bond is facing a third rape charge after a fourth woman alleged being attacked by the defendant.
William McDonough, 46, was charged late Wednesday by the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s with second-degree rape and violation of a protective order after a grand jury heard the allegation of a fourth accuser.
McDonough is alleged to have raped the woman in February 2013.
The superseding indictment adds to the accusations against McDonough, who previously was charged with attacks against three other women since 2014 in a four-count indictment handed up May 30 by the special grand jury. The Natchez resident now stands charged with three counts of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree battery, and the protective order violation.
McDonough is charged with the second-degree kidnapping of a woman that occurred on May 15, 2014. He was charged with the second-degree rape of a second woman that occurred on Sept. 15, 2016. While out on bond awaiting trial for that rape, he also was charged with the second-degree rape and second-degree battery of a third woman that occurred in February and March of this year.
