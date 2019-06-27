Man wrongly convicted of robbery freed from prison after 17 years

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Royal Clark spent more than 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He was released Thursday after a judge threw the sentence out.
Judge Donald Rowan of the 24th Judicial District Court ordered the sentenced vacated, and Clark immediately released.
Clark was convicted in 2003 of armed robbery, however based on forensic advancements in fingerprint processing, the Innocence Project New Orleans and District Attorney’s Office asked the Jefferson Parish Crime Lab to determine if the fingerprints collected at the crime still matched.
The fingerprints appeared to match another person.
The DA’s Office agreed that Clark was innocent and did not oppose the vacation of his conviction.
When the evidence reveals an individual was wrongfully convicted my office will take action to correct that injustice," DA Paul Connick Jr. said.
