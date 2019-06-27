Mike Yenni still weighing a reelection bid

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish voters will have to wait a while longer to learn whether the parish’s CEO wants to keep his job.
Parish President Mike Yenni said Thursday (June 27) that he is still weighing whether to run for a second term.
"Still trying to make my decision,” said Yenni.
Yenni said if he does decide to seek re-election he has a good record to run on.
“Obviously, you know I have a proven record to run on. We have $500 million in capital projects across Jefferson Parish. This is a $2.2 billion government with our funding and assets, and I think I've done a very good job over the leadership for the past three and a half years and have a good record to say we can move forward,” said Yenni.
Two other high-profile Jefferson Parish politicians have made it clear that they are in the race. Campaign signs for current Jefferson Parish Councilwoman-at-Large Cynthia Lee Sheng and former parish president John Young are placed around the parish.
Political pundits said Yenni is no doubt weighing whether a texting scandal involving a teen would hurt his ability to be reelected. In a 2016 video statement, Yenni admitted sending what he called “improper” text messages to a young man.
Yenni doesn’t appear rushed to make a decision on whether to run again.
“It could be the last day of qualifying and five minutes to 5 [p.m.] you never know,” he said.
Qualifying is in August for the October election.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.