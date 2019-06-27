MISSING: LPSO looking for Walker man

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in location a Walker man who has been missing since early June.
Ryan Martin, 42, was last seen on June 4 north of Albany, La., on Long Leaf Drive.
He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts, and white tennis shoes.
Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time.
If you see Martin or have any information on his whereabouts call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.