More signs go up along Mississippi beaches warning of dangerous toxic conditions

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of ten beaches are now closed across two counties in South Mississippi as concerns over a toxic algae bloom continue to grow.
Gulfport West Beach has been added to the list of beaches closed.
Crews have been out all week putting up signs and orange warning flags in Harrison County warning people not to get in the water.
The toxic blue-green algae bloom is now affecting beaches in Harrison and Hancock County. Since Sunday, a total of nine of beaches have been closed. They include:
- Harrison County
- Station 5 – Pass Christian West Beach
- Station 6 – Pass Christian Central Beach
- Station 7 – Pass Christian East Beach
- Station 7A – Long Beach Beach
- Station 8 - Gulfport West Beach
- Station 10 – Gulfport Central Beach
- Hancock County
- Station 1 – Lakeshore Beach
- Station 2 – Buccaneer State Park Beach
- Station 3 – Waveland Beach
- Station 4 – Bay St. Louis Beach
People and their pets are advised to avoid contact with the water, which includes swimming or wading, due to the toxic algae. Mississippi Department of Marine Resources also advises people not to eat any fish or other seafood taken from any of the affected waters.
The sand portions of the beach remain open. If you do swim in the water, it can make you sick.
County officials say they are working on getting additional signs and flags to put up to help warn more people. Additional sampling will be done Tuesday and an updated report will be released once those results are available. All other beaches along the Mississippi Gulf Coast remain open.
The dangerous condition is called a Harmful Algal Bloom, or HAB, which is when algae grows quickly on the surface of the water.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a HAB can look like foam, scum, or mats on the surface of water and can be different colors. HABs can produce toxins that have caused a variety of illnesses in people and animals.
HABs can occur in warm fresh, marine, or brackish waters with abundant nutrients and are becoming more frequent with climate change.
To read more about illnesses caused by HABs, visit the CDC’s website HERE.
More information about MDEQ’s Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program, including the location of beach sampling stations and testing results, is available at: http://opcgis.deq.state.ms.us/StoryMapBeaches/index.php
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.