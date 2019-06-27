New indictment details teens’ progression from car burglaries, murder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A superseding special grand jury indictment charging four New Orleans youths with violating the Louisiana Racketeering Act.
The new indictment handed up by the Orleans Parish special grand jury charges 20-year-old Joshua Augillard, 18-year-old Reginald Blanton and 19-year-old Corey Harris, along with 16-year-old Ladonte Richardson with conspiring on and operating a deadly criminal enterprise.
Starting as teens, the participants escalated their criminal activities from vehicle burglaries and auto thefts to the murder and attempted murders starting in the summer of 2015.
Violation of the Louisiana Racketeering Act alone carries a penalty of up to 50 years in state prison upon conviction. The group was previously indicted on murder and conspiracy charges, but it wasn’t until this week that the special grand jury took up the racketeering charge and returned a true bill on that count.
The new indictment details 61 acts committed including numerous vehicle burglaries, auto thefts, armed robberies and three separate shooting incidents. The shootings resulted in four counts of attempted second-degree murder, and one count of second-degree murder.
All but Richardson are charged with the second-degree murder of Tyneisha Muse, who was fatally shot in the 3500 block of North Prieur Street in the St. Claude neighborhood on March 29.
