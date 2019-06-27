NOPD searching for missing man last seen at doctor’s office

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.
Jermaine Diggs, 34, was last seen at a doctor’s appointment on June 26. Diggs was supposed to take a bus back to his assisted living facility but failed to do so.
Diggs was placed into the permanent care of the Louisiana Department of Health after a medical diagnosis.
Diggs is described as a black male standing about 5’4” and weighing about 130 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. Diggs was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jermaine Diggs is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060.
