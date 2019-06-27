NOPD: Teen shot in Desire neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Desire neighborhood Wednesday evening (June 26), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said the shooting was reported shortly before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Piety and Pleasure streets. The teen was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, Barnes said.
No additional information was immediately available.
Less than 24 hours earlier, a shooting in the same block left two teens injured, NOPD said. A 15-year-old girl was in critical condition after being shot in the knee, NOPD reported, and a 14-year-old boy sustained a graze wound.
As of Wednesday night, it was not known whether or not the two incidents were connected.
