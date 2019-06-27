Sheriff: Drugs, stolen guns found after St. John Parish car chase

Brown was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by refusing identity, two counts of possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, driver must be licensed, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property , possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana 1st offense, and two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substance.