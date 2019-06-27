Sheriff: Drugs, stolen guns found after St. John Parish car chase

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two New Orleans men have been arrested as the suspects involved in Wednesday’s pursuit of a stolen vehicle on Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace.
Dayshawn Brown, 34, and Allen Davenport, 33, both convicted felons, now face several charges including illegal drugs and weapons violations.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop around 2:30 p.m. on a vehicle reported stolen after officers observed the suspects pumping gas at a convenience store on Belle Terre Boulevard.
Officers found one suspect, later identified as Davenport, standing outside the vehicle and located a plastic bag containing a pill, later identified as Gabapentin, on the ground near the suspect’s foot.
The subject was detained and another plastic bag containing an unknown white powdery substance was found on his person
As officers attempted to talk to the other suspect, later identified as Brown, sitting in the driver’s seat, Brown fled southbound on Belle Terre Boulevard.
During the brief pursuit, Brown rammed into the rear of a parish vehicle then crashed into a patrol unit near the intersection of Belle Terre Boulevard and Airline Highway. Brown then fled on foot. Shortly after, Brown, who initially gave officers a false name, was apprehended.
Brown and the driver of the parish vehicle were treated at a local hospital and released. No officers were injured.
Officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle and located two handguns, one reported stolen from New Orleans, inside the vehicle. Deputies also located plastic bags of crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana set for distribution.
A computer check revealed Davenport had active warrants with the New Orleans Police Department and Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office. Davenport was booked with two counts of possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription or order prohibited, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, and possession of marijuana.
A bond has not yet been set for Davenport.
Brown was charged with illegal possession of stolen things, aggravated flight from an officer by vehicle, resisting an officer by flight, resisting an officer by refusing identity, two counts of possession of a firearm/carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, driver must be licensed, three counts of aggravated criminal damage to property , possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession of marijuana 1st offense, and two counts of illegal carrying of a weapon with controlled dangerous substance.
He also was placed on hold for the New Orleans Police Department. A bond has not yet been set for Brown.
