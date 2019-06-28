Another Hot Day

A few storms are possible again this afternoon. They could contain some hail and strong winds in addition to heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be fairly hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
The weekend, Gulf winds will return which will increase our chance for afternoon showers and storms each day. Highs will top out around 90.
Next week looks hot with daily chances for afternoon storms. Looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday, it appears rain chances will decrease again and it could be very hot.
