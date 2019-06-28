Child sex trafficking arrest made in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man is behind bars for seeking to engage in sexual activities with a minor, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Friday.
Andrew Michael Hebert, 24, was arrested and charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes, indecent behavior with juveniles, and computer aided solicitation of a minor.
Agents were conducting an undercover operation targeting those seeking to purchase children for sexual purposes in West Baton Rouge Parish. Hebert allegedly traveled from East Baton Rouge Parish to West Baton Rouge Parish to meet with a female juvenile to engage in sexual activities in exchange for money. When Hebert arrived to the location, he was met with law enforcement agents who arrested him.
Hebert was booked into West Baton Rouge Jail.
"Sex trafficking is a hideous crime with an ever-lasting impact on those victimized,” said General Landry. “So my office and I will continue to work with law enforcement agencies across our State to bring an end to this travesty.”
Hebert’s arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Port Allen Police Department, Sulphur Police Department, and West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.