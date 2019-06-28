First time juvenile offenders to be sentenced by a jury of their peers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a citywide effort to address juvenile crime, there’s a new program aimed at holding first time juvenile offenders accountable for their actions.
“It’s just an opportunity where the kids are judged by their peers,” says Judge Candice Anderson.
It’s Teen Court and it’s a voluntary program for first time offenders to plead their case to their peers.
Other teens will hold the position of bailiff, juror, defense attorney and prosecutor.
“I wanted to be involved in teen court because I want to know more about the criminal justice system. I have future plans of being a prosecutor,” says Raheem Alexander.
Raheem Alexander is a college student and says he wants to be part of the solution.
“I just want to make the city better. I want a lower crime rate and I want to learn more about the laws,” says Alexander.
“I want to go to law school, and this is what I want to do. I want to help juveniles, so they can have a second chance,” says Jywana Moore.
The defendants will be juveniles already adjudicated by a judge for charges like simple battery, theft and criminal damage.
They’ll be eligible for Teen Court to be sentence by a jury of their peers.
“Some of the sentences could be community service, some could be writing a letter to the victim or perhaps writing a book report. It’s really a program of teens done by teens,” says Judge Anderson.
Court will be held on Saturdays in a mock courtroom at Dillard University.
“It will give them the opportunity also to learn the process. There will be attorneys, law students and like Judge Anderson said it’s an opportunity for them to decide to one day be a lawyer or a judge,” says Judge Desire Cook-Calvin.
Once a juvenile is sentenced, they’ll also be required to return and be a juror for another defendant in Teen Court. The goal, they say is intervention and accountability, in an effort to stop juveniles from falling into a life of crime.
“I hope it’s a wake up call for them to turn their lives around, and I want to be able to intervene so that they don’t have to go down the hard path,” says Moore.
