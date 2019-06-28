FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #32: Terrebonne HS Coach Gary Hill

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
Terrebonne football coach Gary Hill on replacing the graduates from the Tigers’ 11-2 season in 2018:
“We stil have a good bit of talent left in the skill positions and a couple of the linemen are back on the defensive side of the ball, only one returning on offense but we just have to continue to get them to work hard and not rely on the past and see what’s going into our future and get them to understand that last season is over with. That team is never going to be back together and be the same and you’re not going to get it back without getting the work in and for those guys who were part of that, they’re showing up and they’re putting a lot of work in and they just have to get those younger guys to believe in them and think they can do the same things and make the same plays for us to have a good season.”
Hill on the role star recruit Ja’Khi Douglas will play in 2019:
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.