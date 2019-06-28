Head of La. Troopers Association retires after gun incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The executive director of the Louisiana State Troopers Association, who fired a shot at his daughter’s boyfriend in early June, has retired.
According to a report from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the Louisiana State Troopers Association building, located on Jefferson Highway, about shots being fired on June 16.
When deputies got there, they spoke with David Young, 71, who reportedly admitted to firing one shot. After being read his rights and handcuffed, Young reportedly told deputies the firearm was in the desk drawer at reception.
A black Smith and Wesson .380 caliber handgun was found and secured, deputies said.
Deputies reported they found one spent .380 casing near the driver’s side door of a car in the parking lot. While questioning Young, he said he saw an unknown person inside the vehicle, which belongs to his daughter, Lauren Young, 35.
According to the police report, Young said he asked his daughter if anyone was in the vehicle, to which she said no. Young then reportedly got the gun from the desk, went out to the vehicle, then pointed the gun at the person before recognizing him as his daughter’s boyfriend, Jody Mendel, 37.
Young says he told Mendel to get out of the car and on the ground because he believed no one was supposed to be in the car, investigators said. Young reportedly held Mendel at gunpoint while he called 911, at which time Mendel began to run around the car. That’s when Young reportedly fire one round into the air.
He says his intentions were to scare Mendel because he “wanted him to know not to come around his property,” according to the police report.
The association’s board issued a statement about Young’s retirement Thursday, June 27:
“As many of you know, David Young, our Executive Director for the last two decades, has retired. In his tenure, he has fought vigilantly and tirelessly to protect Louisiana State Troopers and advance their interests. We sincerely thank him for his many efforts and accomplishments, and he will undoubtedly be missed. He has offered his resignation, and the Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept it. David has also agreed to assist us during this transitional period. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers, and please do the same for the Board as we navigate through this process.”
