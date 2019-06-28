Head of La. Troopers Association retires after gun incident

“As many of you know, David Young, our Executive Director for the last two decades, has retired. In his tenure, he has fought vigilantly and tirelessly to protect Louisiana State Troopers and advance their interests. We sincerely thank him for his many efforts and accomplishments, and he will undoubtedly be missed. He has offered his resignation, and the Board of Directors voted unanimously to accept it. David has also agreed to assist us during this transitional period. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers, and please do the same for the Board as we navigate through this process.”