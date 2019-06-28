Man shot and killed in Little Woods

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot and killed in Little Woods Thursday night.
Police reported the shooting just before 9 p.m.
According to police a man was found shot multiple times in the 11000 block of Morrison Road. He was later pronounced dead.
Details are limited at this time.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
