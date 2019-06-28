Mayor LaToya Cantrell says climate summit ‘beneficial for all’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said this week's Climate Mayors summit in Hawaii is beneficial for everyone involved.
“It is comforting to know that coming together as mayors we’re faced with the same challenges and climate change is one of them that hits in the core where we live,” Cantrell said. “In the city of New Orleans, southeast Louisiana loses a football field a day and changes rainfall.”
She said getting together will help cities work through these problems. more than 50 U.S. mayors convened at the summit to share city climate solutions, discuss partnerships and reinforce commitment to honor the Paris Climate Agreement goals.
Cantrell is scheduled to return to New Orleans next week.
