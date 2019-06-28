More Afternoon Storms Likely

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Storms are again possible on Friday. They could contain some hail and strong winds in spots. A few may be severe. Otherwise it will be fairly hot with highs in the low to mid 90s.
The weekend will not be as hot as Gulf winds return but moisture will also increase bringing a few more showers and storms each day.
Looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday later next week, it appears rain chances will decrease again and it could be very hot.
