4 names added to New Orleans list of priests credibly accused of sex abuse

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Archdiocese of New Orleans released four more names of clergymen credibly accused of sex abuse.
Lawrence Dark and Archibald McdDowell died decades ago.
The archdiocese says the alleged abuse happened in the ’60s.
Dark and McDowell both had pastoral assignments at Sacred Heart in New Orleans.
McDowell was removed from ministry in 1962. He died in 1994.
Lawrence Dark died in 1984.
The other two names, Robert Poandl and Christopher Springer, were both removed from ministry 10 and 20years ago.
Springer had a pastoral assignment at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary in Houma. He was removed from ministry in 1990.
Poandl was removed from ministry in 2009.
The archdiocese released a list of 57 other names in November of 2018.
The archdiocese says the investigation and final disposition of the allegations against each clergyman is the responsibility of the religious order.
