Orleans Public Defenders office gives update on investigation into former attorney

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Orleans Public Defenders Office released a new statement Friday afternoon giving an update into the investigation of former attorney Ashley Crawford.
Crawford was fired earlier this week after it was found that she was not a licensed attorney.
In the statement, the public defenders office says that they learned that Crawford’s Louisiana Supreme Court Certificate of Good Standing was falsified.
A Certificate of Good Standing is issued to attorneys stating that they barred and eligible to practice law. According to the public defender’s office, the document is the strongest evidence that an attorney is qualified to practice law.
Crawford had previously worked on over 100 cases since joining the public defender’s office in September. The public defender’s office says they are currently working with her clients to assess their cases and reassign them.
According to Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, Crawford could face a fine of $1000 and up to two years in prison if charged.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.