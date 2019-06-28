S&WB employees sign onto federal, class action lawsuit against City of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More than 200 people have signed onto a federal, class action lawsuit against the city of New Orleans for damages.
This, after a notice went out to some residents that crews were removing radioactive material beneath the street feet from their homes.
“These people are of that area and have been there, and the danger to them is something we need to get to the bottom of,” said attorney Madro Bandaries.
But now Sewerage and Water Board employees who work in the Gert Town neighborhood are also signing onto the lawsuit.
“They have complaints of a medical nature that would be consistent with exposure to radiation. How do we know radiation’s there? We have to believe the City of New Orleans they said so,” said Bandaries.
Bandaries says their complaints are similar to others he represents. And while the knowledge of the radioactive matter is now public, he says both the residents and workers are still bound to live and work there.
The City of New Orleans did find evidence of radioactive material in the soil near Lowerline and Coolidge Corner in 2013, after performing sweeps to prepare for the Superbowl.
The lawsuit notes that this is the same site where warehouses for the former Thompson Hayward Chemical Company once stood. But it seems another LDEQ inspector tested the site again in 2015.
An LDEQ inspection report to de-list the plant was signed off on in 2016. Their findings: “no hazardous waste present”.
But again, residents didn't find out any of this until early June, only some receiving notice of the radiation roadwork.
“It’s kind of scary, spooky, still spooky you know. I don’t know if it’s under my house,” said resident, Issac Cheatham.
The bins containing radioactive material are Cheatham's temporary next-door neighbor.
“They didn’t tell us nothing, they continued working and that was it,” said Cheatham.
Cheatham says his concerns are growing even more. Because despite the fact these bins are supposed to be gone in a matter of days, he says nothing's keeping people from walking straight through the fenced off area where only weeks ago crews were removing radioactive material.
“Since it’s blocked off, they don’t want to go all the way around, they see its open now,” said Cheatham.
A spokesperson for the sewerage and water board says they were not aware of the presence of radiation and could not confirm when they were notified of when they were alerted of the radiation roadwork.
The EPA did not return our request for comment. A spokesperson with the city has said they will have no further comment on this story as the matter is under active litigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.