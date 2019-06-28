Zurik: Are a lawmaker’s actions helping his employer or constituents?

“The proposal of a nursing education program at Southern University at New Orleans precedes SCR77 presented by Senator Bishop. Discussions and building planning occurred as the campus was rebuilding not long after being devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2006. The building came on line this year, hence Senator Bishop’s presentation of this resolution during this year’s regular legislative session. SCR77, not unlike other resolutions presented at the session, was not meant to advance legislation. Rather, its aim was to bring a formal awareness to the conversation. Senator Bishop’s offering of this resolution was in keeping with his role as a legislator representing the interests of a constituent within his district.”