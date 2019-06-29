Coast Guard rescues three people after boat capsizes in Delacroix

DELACROIX, La. (WVUE) - Coast Guard officials say three people were rescued Friday night after their boat capsized in Delacroix.
The Coast Guard Sector New Orleans was called just after 7 p.m. for a vessel with three people aboard that capsized in Alligator Pass.
Two of the people were swept away from the boat by the water current. The Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the two boaters and alerted a St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office boat crew to their location.
The third boater, who was found near the capsized boat, was rescued by a good Samaritan.
All three boaters were taken to the Sweet Water Marina in Delacroix. They are all listed in stable condition.
