Elderly man carjacked after giving suspect a ride

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department says an elderly man was carjacked in Gentilly Woods early Saturday morning.
According to police, a 70-year-old man was driving around 12:45 a.m. when he was flagged down by the suspect near the intersection of Plauche Circle and Pauline Drive. The victim gave the suspect a ride but soon after the suspect pulled out a gun and ordered the victim out of the vehicle.
The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle on Pauline Dr. and then in an unknown direction.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.