Nicondra: Still hot, better chance for rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Heat and humidity still prevailed through Saturday afternoon with about 20 percent storm coverage through the Mississippi Gulf Coast. The storm complex that moved past Friday evening brought a little morning relief by pulling slightly drier dew points into the region and allowing a few spots to get down into the 60s for overnight lows, but that break is short lived. While afternoon storms were a little harder to come by than expected on Saturday afternoon there were still several good down pours. Sunday continues to look similar with temperatures starting near 70 and rising into the low to mid 90s with spotty storm coverage.