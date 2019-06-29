Tree falls onto power line causing brush fire in Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Fire Department says a fallen tree and a power line caused a brush fire in Pearl River Friday afternoon.
Strong winds moved into the area Friday afternoon with gusts between 40-50 miles per hour.
St. Tammany Fire Protection District Number 11 responded to the fire on Hudson Street Extension around 5:30 p.m. The fire spread quickly due to the winds but firefighters managed to contain the fire to less than an acre.
Firefighters shared photos and video of the fire.
The fallen power line has caused some residents to be without power.
Cleco is currently working to restore power to the area but do not have an estimate of when it will be restored.
