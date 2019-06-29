Zack: Weekend Storms Expected

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Those summer downpours will be more widespread over the course of this weekend.
Although it certainly won’t be a washout, there will be a good coverage of those mostly afternoon thunderstorms. The higher rain coverage does come with a benefit as highs will only top out around 90 both Saturday and Sunday.
Looking ahead to the holiday week, daily rain chances will exist for at least the first half of the week before we see a ridge of high pressure build overhead. This could end the daily storms sending highs soaring into the middle to upper 90s by the 4th of July holiday.
The tropics remain dominated by dry, Saharan dust thus everything remains quiet.
