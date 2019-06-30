Nicondra: Spotty storms for early in the week, but drier by the 4th

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Plenty of moisture to work with and more where that came from as we head into the start of the week so we can expect the spotty storms we saw Sunday to continue and even increase coverage a bit as more moisture moves in for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, also Independence Day, the high pressure to our east will have pushed far enough over the region to cut back rain coverage significantly. It won’t be out of the question to get a shower or storm to develop, but definitely much more difficult as we head into the later part of the week. Fewer clouds and rain will also mean hotter temps with highs starting out in the low 90s, but jumping into the mid and upper 90s in some cases for the end of the week as well.