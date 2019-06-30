NOPD: Investigating shooting in French Quarter

By Jade Myers | June 30, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 5:12 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the French Quarter that has left one man injured early Sunday morning (June 30).

Police reported the incident around 4:18 a.m., and say the shooting occurred in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.

One male victim did sustain a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, his condition is unknown.

Details are limited at this time as the shooting is currently under investigation.

