NOPD: Investigating shooting in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the French Quarter that has left one man injured early Sunday morning (June 30).
Police reported the incident around 4:18 a.m., and say the shooting occurred in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.
One male victim did sustain a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital, his condition is unknown.
Details are limited at this time as the shooting is currently under investigation.
