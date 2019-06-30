NOPD: Woman cut while attempting to stop shoplifters

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a woman was injured while attempting to stop a group of shoplifters Saturday evening.
Just after 8 p.m. the clerk was attempting to stop a group of women from stealing from the business in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue. The victim got into a fight with one of the suspects and was cut under the eye during the fight.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
