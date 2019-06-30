Sheriff: 4 people shot inside car in Terrebonne

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Four people were shot inside a car in Gray early Saturday morning (June 29), according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office.
According to a news alert, the shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. after a car crashed into a utility pole in the 2700 block of West Park Avenue.
All four occupants were brought to hospitals outside the Houma area with gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said they were all shot while inside the car and the incident may have stemmed from a “disagreement,” that occurred earlier outside a Martin Luther King Boulevard business.
No other details were immediately available, including the victims’ names, ages or conditions.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.
