’Tremendous turmoil’ in film industry, says SAG president hopeful

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Members of the Hollywood South industry gathered in New Orleans Saturday (June 29), to prepare for an upcoming election to decide the new president of the Screen Actors Guild.
The Louisiana Screen Actors Guild is looking for new national leadership they hope will move the industry in the right direction, which candidate Matthew Modine said may be a bigger challenge than most realize.
“The issues the union is facing are much bigger than just the film industry," Modine said. "It’s streaming, Hulu, and Netflix, and network television. There’s tremendous turmoil.”
Many of the union’s members are out of work, a fact Modine said is one of the group’s biggest obstacles.
“Within our union, we have about 80 percent unemployment, 80 percent of our membership will work as a background performer at least once or more times a year to make sure that they get their healthcare," Modine said.
The SAG election also coincides with a push back from some movie industry people who have spoke out against some states’ moves to restrict abortion access -- including Louisiana.
“I think you have a responsibility to your membership to make sure they’re not working in states or environments that are hostile,” Modine said.
While Louisiana’s film industry has picked back up in recent years thanks to a revised credit program, the passage of the so-called “heartbeat bill,” brings into question whether the incentives will be enough.
Louis Herthum, an actor, producer and Baton Rouge native, said the debate is about more than just money.
“Hey, if they can get 5 percent more here, they’ll go, but the truth is a lot of the big companies have come out in the trades and said that if they pass that bill, they’ll go elsewhere," Herthum said. "But there is a big protest with the people that work there saying, ‘please don’t abandon us,’ and so they’ll have to take a really good look at that as well.”
Protests aside, the current credit structure continues to bring productions to the state.
“I’m happy to see it coming back. I don’t think it’s where I want it to be yet, but I hope that it will continue to grow," Herthum said.
