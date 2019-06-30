Coroner identifies 2 victims of shooting on Long Branch Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Bossier City man and a man assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base are the victims of a shooting early Sunday morning in Caddo Parish, the coroner’s office reports.
Killed were 36-year-old Perry Bailey, of Barksdale Air Force Base, and 39-year-old Brandan C. Brown, of Bossier City.
Both men were identified through fingerprint comparison. Bailey also was identified by the base commander.
Autopsies on the two men’s bodies are scheduled Monday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
Just after 4:45 a.m., 15 Caddo Sheriff’s Office units responded to the report of a shooting in the 2700 block of Long Branch Lane.
That’s less than a half mile south of Williamson Way in south Shreveport.
The woman who owns the residence told authorities that her ex-boyfriend broke into the home through the master bedroom window and shot her current boyfriend, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick.
Moments later, the woman and her five children ages of 6-17 escape through the kitchen door and called authorities from a cellphone.
The woman said she heard another gunshot from inside of the residence as they were running away.
Deputies found one man dead and another wounded on the master bedroom floor, Chadwick said.
The man who allegedly broke into the house was pronounced dead at the scene.
Caddo Fire District 6 personnel took the wounded man to a hospital, where he later died.
The coroner’s office, citing unidentified reports, said Bailey allegedly was shot by Brown, who then shot himself.
Brown died at the residence; Bailey died at the hospital at 5:39 a.m., the coroner’s office reports.
“I was scared; it was troublesome," neighbor Donna Melancon said. "You don’t ever expect to wake up and look down the road and see a coroner down at the house, someone else’s house this close to home. That’s unsettling.”
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this case to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
