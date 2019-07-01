Accident on offshore Shell platform kills 2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two people were killed in an accident on the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform Sunday morning (June 30), according to a Shell spokeswoman.
The nature of the accident were not immediately known, but Shell said it was reported around 9 a.m. during a “routine and mandatory test” of the platform’s lifeboat launch.
As of Sunday night, Shell had not released the names of the victims, but said the company “deeply regrets the loss of life.”
One other person was hurt, but their injuries were not life-threatening, according to Shell.
The platform is located in the Gulf of Mexico, about 214 miles south of New Orleans. According to Shell, the accident has not impacted the environment and the platform is in stable condition.
Shell released the following statement in regards to the accident:
“In the over forty years that Shell has operated in the deep water Gulf of Mexico we have strived, above all, to ensure our people go home safely to their loved ones. It’s devastating when they do not. We deeply regret this loss of life within our Shell family and community."
