Crime Watchdog: New Orleans risk assessment program waste of money

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Metropolitan Crime Commission released a report Monday afternoon which calls the local inmate risk assessment program a waste of money.
“The Public Safety Assessment is a tool developed by the Arnold Foundation that is designed to classify felony suspects into 5 categories of risk with 1 being the lowest public safety Risk Level and 5 being the highest. A PSA report is generated for every felony arrest in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court and presented to judges and magistrate commissioners presiding over bail hearings,” said a report released by MCC.
The report said that free bond releases were recommended for 75 percent of violent felony suspects, and 93 percent of weapons felony suspects.
The report also says that 33 percent of violent felony, and 29 percent of weapons felony suspects were rated the lowest risk - Level One, which recommends free release with no supervision.
That was the same risk level assigned to two suspects arrested in a brazen shootout at the CVS drug store two weeks ago (VIDEO).
To see the full report, go to www.metrocime.org.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.