Judge to decide fate of teenager on trial for paralyzing man in violent armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy is on trial accused of leaving a man paralyzed after a New Orleans East robbery and shooting.
Lynell Reynolds is on trial accused of attempted second-degree murder, armed robbery, illegal use of a weapon, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
Reynolds and some others pulled up next to two men on March 26 who were walking in the 6500 block of Morrison Road.
Investigator said the 13-year-old got out of the car armed with a gun, approached the 21-year-old victim and asked him for a dollar. Moments later, police said Reynolds shot the man in the back, robbed him and took off.
His victim is now paralyzed from the waist down and says his life is forever changed. His family has been by his side through everything and they continue to take care of him.
The 13-year-old’s public defender told the judge that Reynolds is innocent and pointed out that the victim did not pick his picture out of a suspect lineup.
The prosecutor, though, pointed out the victim was still in the hospital and being treated for a gunshot wound when he made the identification.
A witness also took the stand Monday afternoon (July 1), saying he saw what he believed to be a young man get out of a car, approach the two men and then shoot one of them in the back. The witness said he turned around and stopped to help.
"I go and check to see if he was still alive and I was talking to the guy who got shot. He was saying how much it was hurting,” the witness said.
A juvenile court judge is expected to make his ruling later tonight.
