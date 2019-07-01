Mother, two others arrested after toddler dies from gunshot; 1 suspect wanted

Antorio Edmond, 18, MaKayla Cormier, 22, and Nathan Bob, 22 (left to right) are all facing one count of negligent homicide after a toddler died from a gunshot wound. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | July 1, 2019 at 10:07 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 10:41 AM

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - A mother and two others have been arrested after the death of a toddler in Lafayette.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Northern Avenue at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Officers located a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Three adults present at the time have been placed under arrest; the toddler's mother, MaKayla Cormier, 22, Antorio Edmond, 18, and Nathan Bob, 22, all of Lafayette. All three face a charge of negligent homicide.

Police say an additional suspect is wanted on one count of accessory after the fact.

This investigation is ongoing.

