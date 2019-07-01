Nicondra: Isolated summer storms kick off the week, but drier and hotter weather expected

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rain coverage is sparse, but should be a little more widespread over the first couple of days this week. A plume of moisture is pushing north from the Gulf of Mexico around the edge of high pressure.
Over the next two days it will provide fuel for thunderstorms at times, but as the high pressure gets stronger in southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast we can expect fewer storms beginning Thursday which is also Independence Day.
A few days of little to no rain will allow temperatures to soar into the mid-90s with the higher dew points still in place. That will mean it will feel more like triple digits for much of the day.
Keep in mind it’s not out of the question to get a storm and because it would have to fight to develop it could be strong, but most areas will stay dry.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.