NOPD: At least a dozen vehicles vandalized in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -At least a dozen cars had windows smashed in what the New Orleans Police Department is calling a ‘string’ of burglaries.
The vandalism happened between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on several streets in the Lakeview area, according to NOPD.
Those streets include Milne Blvd, Filmore Street, Colbert Street, French Street, and Canal Blvd.
Police say they don’t believe anything of great value was stolen.
Many residents awoke Monday to find their vehicles damaged and are now having to make repairs.
