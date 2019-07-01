Pelicans officially sign Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that the team signed Zion Williamson.
Williamson was the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The signing should not surprise anyone, but it makes Williamson an official member of the team.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Williamson, 6-7, 285, out of Duke University, was the unanimous college player of the year, winning the Associated Press (AP), Sporting News, National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) player of the year honors, while also being the recipient of the 2019 Naismith Award and John R. Wooden Award.
