Report: Pelicans acquire forward Derrick Favors from Jazz

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
The Pelicans’ roster makeover continues with the reported acquisition of veteran forward Derrick Favors. According to ESPN, New Orleans has agreed to trade the Warriors’ 2021 and 2023 second round picks to Utah in exchange for Favors.
The 27-year old Favors was the third overall draft pick by the New Jersey Nets back in 2010. However, the Nets traded him to Utah mid-season where he’s been ever since. In his career, Favors averages 11.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He also brings versatility and the ability to play power forward or center in the Pelicans front court.
Favors will count for $16.9 million against the salary cap, but his contract expires after the 2019-20 season.
