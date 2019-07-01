Sheriff investigates shooting in Abita-area subdivision

ABITA, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning (July 1) in the Abita area.
STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pansy and Success streets in the Abita Nursey subdivision shortly after 1 a.m. in response to a shooting.
When deputies arrived, they discovered one male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to deputies. They said multiple shots were fired.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further details are available.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Lopez at 985-726-7826 or the STPSO at 985-898-2338
