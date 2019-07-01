Sheriff investigates shooting in Abita-area subdivision

Sheriff's deputies are looking for someone who shot a man in the Abita area on the North Shore.
By Chris Finch | July 1, 2019 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 2:27 PM

ABITA, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning (July 1) in the Abita area.

STPSO deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Pansy and Success streets in the Abita Nursey subdivision shortly after 1 a.m. in response to a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they discovered one male victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to deputies. They said multiple shots were fired.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further details are available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Detective Lopez at 985-726-7826 or the STPSO at 985-898-2338

