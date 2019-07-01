‘They shot him like a dog’: Vigil held for man killed at New Orleans skate park

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family and friends gathered for a vigil at Parasite Skate Park in the St. Bernard neighborhood Sunday (June 30), to honor the memory of David MaGee, a 22-year-old who was shot to death there just days earlier.
MaGee’s mother was among the crowd, watching as mourners line skateboards to honor her son.
“They shot him down in cold blood over nothing, my child was free spirit peace maker, you see the love here, it didn’t matter the race," she said.
MaGee was gunned down Thursday night at the Pleasure Street skate park, according to a preliminary police report. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
“They shot him down like a dog right there by his favorite ramp, which is right over there where they did the memorial," one mourner said.
As of Sunday night, no suspects or motives had been announced. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
