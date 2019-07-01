TODAY: Man who shot bartender inside Bourbon Street daiquiri shop in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man accused of shooting a 32-year-old woman in a Bourbon Street daiquiri shop is expected in court Monday.
New Orleans police arrested 54-year-old Christopher Doty June 1 on charges of aggravated second degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet.
Police say Doty entered the Mango Mango Daiquiri Shop in the 200 block of Bourbon around noon and ordered a drink.
A bartender recognized him as someone who had been banned from the bar and asked him to leave.
Police say Doty became angry, took a gun from his backpack, and shot the woman in the abdomen.
