TODAY: Man who shot bartender inside Bourbon Street daiquiri shop in court
Christopher Doty, 54, is accused of shooting a female employee inside the Mango Mango daiquiri shop on Bourbon Street
By Nicole Mumphrey | July 1, 2019 at 6:51 AM CDT - Updated July 1 at 6:51 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man accused of shooting a 32-year-old woman in a Bourbon Street daiquiri shop is expected in court Monday.

New Orleans police arrested 54-year-old Christopher Doty June 1 on charges of aggravated second degree battery, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in an alcohol beverage outlet.

Police say Doty entered the Mango Mango Daiquiri Shop in the 200 block of Bourbon around noon and ordered a drink.

A bartender recognized him as someone who had been banned from the bar and asked him to leave.

Police say Doty became angry, took a gun from his backpack, and shot the woman in the abdomen.

