Triple digit heat index; few evening storms possible

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Welcome to July and welcome to a normal summer pattern. It’s going to be a hot one to start the week as highs top out in the low to mid 90s today.
There will be the chance for a spotty storm later this afternoon and any storm that does pop can always bring a quick downpour.
Rain coverage the next few days will be spotty in nature before we transition into higher heat and even lower rain chances. By the 4th of July, highs head for the upper 90s with rain chances near zero.
The tropics remain void of any activity.
