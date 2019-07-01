VIDEO: Missing Springfield Twp toddler found safe

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 3-year-old girl reported missing in Springfield Township overnight has been found safe.
A man relatives identified as her uncle carried Janyila Turner outside on Meredith Drive just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, our FOX19 NOW crew at the scene observed.
They tell us she was found in an apartment in the same complex her mother reported her missing about 9:20 p.m. Sunday.
Authorities had searched for the toddler for several hours late Sunday and early Monday, to no avail.
It’s not clear where the child has been all this time.
We are waiting for an update from Springfield Township police.
Janyila and her uncle are in a police cruiser as authorities continue to investigate.
Earlier this morning, Springfield Township Police Chief Rob Browder said the toddler was last seen in the area of the 1500 block of Meredith Drive in the Lexington Heights area about 9 p.m. Sunday.
She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with snowflakes.
Springfield Township police and the Hamilton County Urban Search & Rescue team spent several hours late Sunday and early Monday searching the area of Meredith Drive and Hamilton Avenue.
All but one officer left the scene by 6 a.m. They did not say why.
The girl’s tearful mother called 911 Sunday night to report her daughter missing, according to a recording of the call released Monday.
She asked the dispatcher if there were any reports of a missing child because her daughter may have opened the screen door and wandered off about 20 minutes prior, according to the recording.
Janyila knows how to open the door but doesn’t usually wander off, the mother reported.
The dispatcher asked if the toddler had ever left before.
“No,” the mother responded, according to the recording. “Sometimes she plays hide and seek but we always find her."
