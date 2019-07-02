Ad hoc judge assigned to former Sheriff Jack Strain’s child rape and incest case

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has appointed a judge from outside of St. Tammany Parish to preside over the sexual assault case against former Sheriff Jack Strain.
The court approved an order to have Ad Hoc Judge Jimmy Gaidry handle the case, after the other judges in the parish recused themselves.
Strain was set to be arraigned Wednesday (July 3), before St. Tammany Parish Judge Reginald Badeaux.
But a source says that hearing will be delayed, due to a scheduling conflict.
Strain’s new arraignment date is set for Aug. 15.
